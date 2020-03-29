Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Nier Replicant Is Being "Upgraded" For PS4, Xbox One And PC

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Nier
Niernier replicantNeir ReincarnationPlatinum GamesSquare EnixnewsKotakucore
30
Save
Illustration for article titled iNier Replicant/i Is Being Upgraded For PS4, Xbox One And PC
Image: Square Enix

Square Enix announced earlier today that an upgraded version of Nier Replicant is heading to Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the action RPG and during a live stream celebrating this milestone, it was announced that developer Toylogic will help bring the game to modern systems and PC. Platinum Games will not be directly involved.

Advertisement

This new, updated version of Nier Replicant will include new music, remakes of old songs and some other new characters. Square Enix didn’t say when to expect this new version of the game or all the new changes and improvements, though I expect we will learn more over the coming months.

Another Nier game was announced earlier today, alongside the news of Replicant. Nier Reincarnation is coming to mobile devices and will also be an RPG of some kind, though Square Enix gave us even less info about this game. A short teaser was released and it was announced that the game is being developed by Applibot.

No release date was given for Reincarnation either.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

Netflix Is Making A Live-Action Dragon's Lair Movie

Quick Tricks That Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Too Chill To Tell You About

Animal Crossing Players Are Playing High Stakes Musical Chairs