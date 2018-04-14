Trends come and go in gaming. Right now, the big kid on the block is the battle royale game, but it wasn’t that long ago when everyone was looking to capture the MOBA lightning.
Standing for “multiplayer online battle arena,” the vague term became a catch-all for anything involving heroes, levels, and lanes. From the early days of WarCraft III mods to now, there have been many MOBAs. Some are still around, some are dust in the wind. All of them hold a special place in my heart.
Let’s remember some MOBAs.
- Demigod
- Bloodline Champions
- Guardians of Middle-earth
- Monday Night Combat
- Super Monday Night Combat
- Dawngate
- Strife
- Heroes of Newerth
- Avalon Heroes
- Warhammer Online: Wrath of Heroes
- Warhammer 40,000: Dark Nexus Arena
- Master X Master
- Fates Forever
- Adventure Time: Battle Party
- Herzog Zwei
- AirMech
- Minions
- Infinite Crisis
- Sins Of A Dark Age
What MOBAs do you remember?