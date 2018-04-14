Image: Dawngate

Trends come and go in gaming. Right now, the big kid on the block is the battle royale game, but it wasn’t that long ago when everyone was looking to capture the MOBA lightning.

Standing for “multiplayer online battle arena,” the vague term became a catch-all for anything involving heroes, levels, and lanes. From the early days of WarCraft III mods to now, there have been many MOBAs. Some are still around, some are dust in the wind. All of them hold a special place in my heart.

Let’s remember some MOBAs.

Demigod



Bloodline Champions



Guardians of Middle-earth



Monday Night Combat



Super Monday Night Combat



Dawngate



Strife



Heroes of Newerth



Avalon Heroes



Warhammer Online: Wrath of Heroes



Warhammer 40,000: Dark Nexus Arena



Master X Master



Fates Forever



Adventure Time: Battle Party



Herzog Zwei



AirMech



Minions



Infinite Crisis



Sins Of A Dark Age



What MOBAs do you remember?