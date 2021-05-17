Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Total Recall

Let's Go Back In Time And Visit A Japanese Arcade In 1992

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Let&#39;s Go Back In Time And Visit A Japanese Arcade In 1992
Screenshot: ted
Total RecallTotal RecallTotal Recall is a look back at the history of video games through their characters, franchises, developers and trends.
The early 90s was a magical time for arcade gaming, especially in Japan, so what better way to take a trip back in time than watching this excerpt from a 1992 documentary series all about the Game Fantasy arcade in Nerima, Tokyo.

Clipped from a longer video about arcade gaming, the excerpt doesn’t have properly translated English-language subtitles (though you can rely on auto-translate if you’re brave), but that’s OK. While following along would be nice, what we’re here for are the sights and sounds.

The stairs. The glistening floors. Those brand new Street Fighter II cabinets. A fighting game competition from the dawn of time. That’s the good shit. An empire at its peak.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

BloggyMcBlogBlog
BloggyMcBlogBlog

It doesn’t get better than SF2: Champion Edition on a candy cab!