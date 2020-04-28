Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Let's Compare Xenoblade Chronicles Wii And Switch Graphics

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Xenoblade Chronicles
Xenoblade Chroniclesswitch3dsjapankotakueastnintendo
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010 in Japan. That is a long, long time ago. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will be released on the Switch next month with new character models.

Obviously, the graphics will be improved, but let’s see how so.

As Kotaku previously reported, the Definitive Edition features revamped visuals and sound, a new user interface, and a new epilogue yarn. 

Via Hachima, you can see how the graphics stack up. The top images are from the Switch version, while the bottom ones are from the Wii. 

Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)
Screenshot: Nintendo (Hachima)

Back when the game was ported to the Nintendo 3DS in 2015, Kotaku also published a comparison. In case you missed our review of the original game, you can read it right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

