Let's Check Out Masahiro Sakurai's Living Room!

Screenshot : Nintendo

With more people working from home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we have gotten a window into all sorts of folks’ homes. This time, it’s Masahiro Sakurai!

Advertisement

Screenshot : Nintendo

Yesterday, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate designer Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Min Min from ARMS was joining the fray. This time, though, Sakurai filmed the announcement himself from his living room. At the time of filming, a state of emergency had been declared in Japan.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Nintendo

Look at Sakurai’s consoles!



Screenshot : Nintendo

Here’s a round-up of his gaming set up:

Advertisement

He has two screens because he likes to watch TV while gaming—and he’ll sometimes run games on two screens when he has someone over.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

As pointed out on My Game News Flash, fans even tracked down Sakurai’s sofa .

Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

It’s a 161,029 yen ($1,504) reclining sofa from furniture store chain Nitori.



Advertisement

While a thousand bucks and some change is a chunk of money, some fans seemed surprised that Sakurai doesn’t have more expensive luxury furniture—Nitori is a regular store with locations all over Japan. Him having a Nitori sofa makes Sakurai more relatable, I guess.

Though, all those consoles and double TVs, are certainly top-notch living room goals.