Let's Check Out Masahiro Sakurai's Living Room!

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:masahiro sakurai
masahiro sakuraikotakueastjapanswitcharmsnintendo
Illustration for article titled Lets Check Out Masahiro Sakurais Living Room!
Screenshot: Nintendo

With more people working from home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we have gotten a window into all sorts of folks’ homes. This time, it’s Masahiro Sakurai!

Illustration for article titled Lets Check Out Masahiro Sakurais Living Room!
Screenshot: Nintendo

Yesterday, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate designer Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Min Min from ARMS was joining the fray. This time, though, Sakurai filmed the announcement himself from his living room. At the time of filming, a state of emergency had been declared in Japan.

Illustration for article titled Lets Check Out Masahiro Sakurais Living Room!
Screenshot: Nintendo

Look at Sakurai’s consoles!

Illustration for article titled Lets Check Out Masahiro Sakurais Living Room!
Screenshot: Nintendo
Here’s a round-up of his gaming set up:

He has two screens because he likes to watch TV while gaming—and he’ll sometimes run games on two screens when he has someone over.

Illustration for article titled Lets Check Out Masahiro Sakurais Living Room!
Screenshot: Nintendo
As pointed out on My Game News Flash, fans even tracked down Sakurai’s sofa. 

Illustration for article titled Lets Check Out Masahiro Sakurais Living Room!
Screenshot: Nintendo
It’s a 161,029 yen ($1,504) reclining sofa from furniture store chain Nitori.

While a thousand bucks and some change is a chunk of money, some fans seemed surprised that Sakurai doesn’t have more expensive luxury furniture—Nitori is a regular store with locations all over Japan. Him having a Nitori sofa makes Sakurai more relatable, I guess.

Though, all those consoles and double TVs, are certainly top-notch living room goals.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

