Odds and Ends

Let Us Once Again Marvel At How Good This Flight Sim Looks

Luke Plunkett
Screenshot: DCS

The DCS series has a (well-earned) reputation as being serious as hell, but I think that stereotype helps people overlook the fact that it’s also one of the best-looking video games on the planet.

I know there are perfectly good reasons for that—like there isn’t much else to model, so the models the game does use can afford to be ridiculously detailed—but whatever, I don’t care about the reasons, I care about the results.

And just look at this:

This trailer is for the latest update to DCS World, which is a flight sim that also features tanks and ships.

I have never regretted giving away my joystick more.

thejewosh

Is there a contemporary spiritual successor to HAWX out there?