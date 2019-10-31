Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Let Us Dream Of LEGO Transformers

Luke Plunkett
Image: Alex Jones

There have never been official LEGO Transformers, and there likely never will be. But boy, these fan-made efforts by Alex Jones come real close to filling that void.

Image: Alex Jones
Via Brothers Brick, he’s somehow managed to get both the vehicle and robot forms looking good, which when you throw in the transformation process must have taken forever.

Image: Alex Jones

We actually featured Alex’s work a few years back, with his big Optimus Prime, but I think the robot modes he’s done here are a big improvement.

Image: Alex Jones
You can see more of them at Alex’s Flickr page.

