Kotaku EastJapan

Let This CG Food Make You Hungry

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
snacktakukotakueastjapancg
5
1
Illustration for article titled Let This CG Food Make You Hungry
Screenshot: Amnys, めすめす@海鮮丼, Shunsuke Nakajo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Are you hungry? I am! Let’s look at some CG food and get even hungrier.

Under the hashtag “CG gohan” (CG food), Twitter users have been posting incredible-looking CG food that not only looks realistic but also so darn delicious.

Many of these images were part of Dell’s CG World Kitchen contest with Amnys’ oysters (below) being selected as the best computer graphic meals in the professional category. She was awarded a Dell laptop.

“My creation is purely my desire,” Amnys is quoted as saying. “I checked many pictures of oysters for reference while creating this, I wanted to eat oyster so bad, it was even painful.”

Have a look at more delicious CG food:

While you cannot eat CG food, you can do things like this.

