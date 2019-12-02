Let the sequel talk begin! During an interview with Vulture, Hideo Kojima briefly mentions working with Norman Reedus again, maybe on a Death Stranding sequel. If he were to make another Death Stranding, Kojima says he “would start from zero.”
Let the sequel talk begin! During an interview with Vulture, Hideo Kojima briefly mentions working with Norman Reedus again, maybe on a Death Stranding sequel. If he were to make another Death Stranding, Kojima says he “would start from zero.”
Brian Ashcraft
