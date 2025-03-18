Fans Celebrate Surprise Lego Pokémon Tease: 'Free From Mega Bloks Hell'

Lego has teased its latest video game mashup and this time it’s with Pokémon. There’s no release date beyond “2026,” no pricing info or other details at the moment, and it doesn’t really matter because whatever this is will probably sell out while it’s still in the pre-order phase. Are you ready to give some rando on eBay $200 for a Lego Pikachu come Christmas of next year?

A page on the Lego website simply states, “Lego Pokémon Coming Soon,” and “Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we’ve never built with Lego bricks before!” The timing is appropriate given that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the video game franchise. Here’s the short teaser video shared by The Pokémon company:

While a book-sized Pikachu model that’s roughly 1,000 pieces and $100 would make the most sense for something like this, I’d love to see Lego go all out and give the iconic electric mouse the 7,500 brick, $850 Millennium Falcon treatment. It’s what Ash Ketchum would have wanted.

Where does this leave The Pokémon Company’s existing plastic brick partners like Mega Bloks? Seemingly in the dust, and some fans couldn’t be more excited. They greeted the news of the Lego Pokémon collaboration by metaphorically dancing on the Mattel competitor’s grave:

Mega Bloks has released a bunch of Pokémon sets and they are...fine? They look nice enough and aren’t too overpriced, though buying any Mega Blok product always gives extreme “store brand Fruit Loops” vibes. And existing Lego fans with extensive collections will want sets in which every little circle on each little piece has that world-famous logo emblazoned on it.



What’s potentially bad for Mega Bloks could be great news for scalpers who will now have genuine toy world Rolexes to hawk instead of knockoffs, but we still won’t know for some time how that all shakes out. Even if we get more information on the Lego Pokémon sets in 2025, they aren’t set to launch until next year. The company needs to make room for the other big, branded mashups on its release calendar, including a Lego Game Boy coming this October. In the meantime, a Lego Mario Kart model is shipping in May.



