Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

LEGOParadise has built this replica of Fallout 76's Pip-Boy 2000 MK VI, which looks just like the “real” thing, even if it isn’t quite as sturdy.



It’s got everything the in-game version has, from a holotape player to a radio, and the moving screen comes courtesy of an iPhone.