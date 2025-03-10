The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History
Lego's New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet

News

Lego's New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet

The new Lego Mario Kart set launches in May and will cost $170

nintendo Mario
By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo

Mamma mia, Mario, your new Mario Kart Lego set looks wonderful! And the large set, which was just officially revealed by Lego after a few leaks, might just be the best Nintendo-themed build yet!

On March 10, aka Mario Day (because Mar 10 looks like Mario, get it?), Nintendo and Lego revealed set #72037, Mario Kart, the next big collaboration between the two companies. The large Lego kit is priced at $170 and is made up of over 1,900 pieces. The new build recreates Mario in a go kart and features posable arms. You can pre-order the set starting today and it will be available to buy on May 15.

The decorative set is intended for adults and older builders. And it’s pretty dang big, too. According to Lego’s website, the Mario Kart set is 8.5 inches high, 12.5 inches long and 7.5 inches wide! You are going to need some space to display this bad boy and all his wonderful details, including what appears to be printed face features and a bulbous nose.

Seriously, I’m shocked at how perfectly Lego has captured Mario’s face, body, and proportions. Lego bricks can make many things, but human-like figures tend to be the trickiest and yet, Mario looks amazing in this new set.

In fact, because of how awesome Mario looks as a big brick-built Lego character, I’m just dreaming of a video game that looks like this. It makes me wish Nintendo and Lego would make the plunge and greenlight a Lego Mario video game. Even Bowser looks great as a brick-built character, as seen in his 2022 set. So come on Nintendo. Come on Lego. Make a Lego Mario platformer. Do it you cowards! Do it!

Mario Kart Set - Box and build

Mario Kart Set - Box and build

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
Mario Kart Set - Back of the box

Mario Kart Set - Back of the box

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
Mario Kart Set - Profile view

Mario Kart Set - Profile view

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
Mario Kart Set - Front view

Mario Kart Set - Front view

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
Mario Kart Set - Back view

Mario Kart Set - Back view

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
Another image of Mario

Another image of Mario

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
Mario Kart Set - Someone playing with the set

Mario Kart Set - Someone playing with the set

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo
WA-HOO! Mario is happy you finished the slideshow!

WA-HOO! Mario is happy you finished the slideshow!

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s New Mario Set Is The Best One Yet
Image: Lego / Nintendo

