Bowser, Mario’s longtime archnemesis, is getting his very own and very large Lego set. The newly announced set features a giant Bowser construction that can be manipulated like an angry, fire-breathing puppet.

This new Lego Bowser set contains 2,807 pieces and will retail for $270 when it launches on October 1. And while this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bowser in the Super Mario Lego theme, this new and bigger brick-built figure is quite impressive.



Lego says the figure was designed to be like a puppet, adding features that let you move Bowser’s head while also being able to open and close his mouth. Another neat touch: The build’s legs are built in a way that, when picked up, they move inward and simulate a jumping animation. And the Bowser figure is able to stand freely, with no stand or tower.



Advertisement

You can see this new massive Bowser in action in a video released by Lego today.

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser - Built to Impress

As pointed out in the video, this Bowser is mainly built from non-character-specific or specially-created pieces, which is nice. While I know Lego has reached a point where it’s fairly easy for them to create any specific brick or block they need, I still prefer when the company shows off fantastic parts usage and builds stuff using mostly standard or already-existing pieces. It feels more authentically Lego to me.



G/O Media may get a commission FREE Audible Premium Plus 3-Month Free Trial Listen up

The Audible Premium Plus experience for Amazon Prime users includes unlimited listening to the Premium Catalog, plus (see what they do there?) one credit per month for any title of their choice. FREE for Amazon Prime Subscribers Advertisement

While this new Bowser looks great and can freely stand on your desk or bookshelf, it’s not just a fancy display set. Bowser can interact with the other Super Mario sets. So if you already own a Mario or Peach figure, you can use them to defeat Bowser, complete with original sound effects. Even better, Bowser comes with a destructible playset, so kids can recreate truly epic boss fights against the iconic villain.



Now, if only we could convince Nintendo and Lego to finally release some official Mario and Luigi minifigs, I’d be a very happy Lego fan.



Advertisement



