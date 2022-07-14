There are a lot of Lego video games. Too many, some might say. But thankfully, most of them are fun to play, and great to enjoy with younger family members. Today, you can score a bunch of them on the latest Humble Bundle for a modest 10 bucks.

Humble Bundle’s website estimates the value of today’s pile of virtual minifigs at a little over $200, and all of the games in the collection are based on movies or comics.

$10 (or more, if you want to donate) is the magic number that gets you all nine games in the bundle.

Here’s the full list:





The Lego Movie Video Game

The Lego Movie 2 Video Game

Lego The Incredibles

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Lego DC Super-Villains

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Lego Jurassic World

Something to note is that these are the Steam versions of the games. So you’ll need a gaming PC and Steam account to take advantage of this bundle, which ends in 15 days on July 29.

A few of these games, like Ninjago and Lego Movie 2, aren’t considered fan favorites, but others, like Jurassic World and Super-Villians, are fantastic, and some of the best the Lego franchise has to offer. Still, when you break it all down, you get each of these games for about $1.10 a pop. Even a meh Lego entry like The Incredibles is worth a buck. And Marvel Super Heroes 2 and its huge roster of characters definitely is.

As with other Humble Bundles, you can pay less than $10 to get fewer games. In this case, if you spend around $8, you’ll still get five games, including all of the Lego Marvel games and Lego Jurassic World.

And if you just pay a single dollar, you still get two games: The Lego Movie Video Game and Lego Marvel Super Heroes.



Buying this bundle will help support Active Minds, a nonprofit charity group that works to provide mental health support to young people between the ages of 14 and 24 and is focused on “changing the culture” around mental health, pushing to make it easier for folks to talk about these important issues and to get help they need.

A worthwhile charity, plus you get some great Lego games for donating to it. A rare win/win situation. Don’t get many of those in 2022.



