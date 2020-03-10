Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Legendary Street Fighter Player Daigo Umehara Wins Online Tournament For... Uno

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Game Impress Watch (Twitch)
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Daigo Umehara is one of the greatest Street Fighter players ever. But did you know that’s not his only game? Turns out he’s also very good at Uno.

In a Twitch Japan online invitational tournament called Twitch Streamer Battle: Uno, Umehara made it to the last round of 16 players. 

He certainly gets excited at the end—rightly so. As Game Watch Impress points out, the top place prize purse was 245,000 yen ($2,350).

Screenshot: Game Impress Watch (Twitch)

Congrats to Daigo, the Uno beast!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

