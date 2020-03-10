Legendary Street Fighter Player Daigo Umehara Wins Online Tournament For... Uno

Screenshot : Game Impress Watch

Daigo Umehara is one of the greatest Street Fighter players ever. But did you know that’s not his only game? Turns out he’s also very good at Uno.



I n a Twitch Japan online invitational tournament called Twitch Streamer Battle: Uno, Umehara made it to the last round of 16 players.

He certainly gets excited at the end—rightly so. As Game Watch Impress points out, the top place prize purse was 245,000 yen ($2,350).

Congrats to Daigo, the Uno beast!

