Wind Waker is, I am very proud to say, my favourite video game of all time. I’ve played through it so many times that I like to think I’ve seen every line of dialogue the game has to offer. So I’m very excited to try this mod out that takes every one of those lines of dialogue Nintendo put in the game and throws them all out the window.



Via Kotaku AU, The Wind Waker Rewritten is a project by aproxm that adds a few textures and changes a few cinematics, but does most of its work on the game’s script, adding over 10,000 lines of dialogue that completely reimagine every single one of the game’s characters, all in the name of comedy.

Some of these will work better for you than others—depending on how you read them in your head, anyway—but even if they don’t, you can maybe still appreciate the King of Red Lions being a cowboy, or Beedle getting dialogue more befitting of his visual design.

The 4:20 trailer below will give you an idea of what kind of changes have been made, exactly, which in addition to just the raw number of dialogue changes also shows how every cutscene has had to have its context changed, and how every single NPC in the game has now been “re-characterized”.

The Wind Waker Rewritten [TRAILER] A Zelda Romhack

The official pitch reads:

Experience the Great Sea in an entirely new and unprecedented way with The Legend of Zelda: the Wind Waker Rewritten, a romhack that takes the dialogue from the original Gamecube classic and rewrites it from front to back to tell an entirely different, unique story within the same framework of the game you know and love. This romhack does not change any models, levels, islands, characters, ai, music, sfx, or any sort of gameplay whatsoever. Instead, the Wind Waker Rewrite features: - Over 10,000+ new lines of dialogue - Reimagined cutscenes and characterizations - New video files - A handful of texture edits Welcome to newcomers and series veterans alike, the Wind Waker Rewritten is the perfect way to either replay this fan favorite or step foot in its world for the very first time. Playing this romhack couldn’t be easier, too–simply download one of two Patch Files and use “xDelta UI” to apply either patch to your original Wind Waker .iso or .nkit. And then you’re good to go!

If you want to try it out, you can download the mod here.