The Best And Worst Parts Of Every Resident Evil Game

In 1996, the very first Resident Evil game was released and since then, the survival horror series has become one of Capcom’s biggest and most successful franchises. While that original hit game—featuring creepy monsters, zombies, and a big ol’ mansion—the spooky series has expanded to include numerous movies, comics, and of course, video game sequels and spin-offs. Still, even across the decades, the basic blueprint remains the same: Characters use weapons to fight off and hopefully survive nasty monsters often created by genetic shenanigans.

But no Resident Evil game is perfect. So, here are the best and worst parts of every main entry in the franchise listed in order of release. Oh and if you are curious about which game is the best overall, check out our list ranking every game in the series from worst to best.