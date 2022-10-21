This is the season of the spooky video game remake—Alan Wake got remastered, Konami is working on Silent Hill 2, and Capcom is preparing a Resident Evil 4 remake, among many other things. But you won’t find Resident Evil Code: Veronica in the latter developer’s outstanding pile of projects, at least not yet.

This revelation comes from a new interview Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi gave to gaming site Noisy Pixel. When asked about the possibility of a refreshed Code: Veronica, Hirabayashi said that he’s currently focused on the Resident Evil 4 remake project However, he did leave the door open to a possible future remake, saying that, “[if the] opportunity comes, maybe.”



The original Resident Evil from 1996 got a critically acclaimed remake in 2002, 1998’s Resident Evil 2 was remade in 2019 (also to great success), and 1999’s Resident Evil 3 got a similar 2020 revamp. Here we are today with Resident Evil 4 on the horizon, but no Code: Veronica in sight. Fans are not surprised.



Resident Evil Code: Veronica, forgotten but still canon, first came out in 2000 for Sega’s Dreamcast, and Kotaku staffer Zack Zwiezen notes that “for some fans of the series, this is the real sequel to Resident Evil 2.”



The classic survival horror adventure splits players’ time between Claire Redfield, stuck on a prison island, and her brother Chris, who’s trying to find her. The Dreamcast game was bewitching and ghostly, with plenty of stately gray halls, checkerboard floors, and nice brick-red blood spatter. In 2000, IGN gushed in a review that the “game’s outstanding visuals combine with the series’ trademark music and audio to create a scene so lively, so frightening, that getting sucked into this nightmare is easier than ever before.”



It was an impressive game, but got labeled as a spin-off because of “political reasons between Capcom and the console manufacturing company,” game designer Shinji Mikami said in a 2020 interview with YouTube channel Archipel. “Personally, I wanted it to be a numbered title,” he said.



And so do plenty of fans, some of whom are currently devoting themselves to creating a Code: Veronica remake themselves. It has no set release date yet.

Until Hirabayashi’s opportunity comes knocking, fans’ passion will have to be enough to sustain Code: Veronica.