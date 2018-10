Editor’s note: Happy Halloween! We’ve prepared a special treat (or is it a trick?)—our horror games reporter Stacie Ponder and editor Chris Kohler teamed up to bring you this special ABC book starring your favorite horror game pals (with sincere apologies to Edward Gorey). Stacie did the wonderful illustrations (tons of work), Chris wrote the words (very little work).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement