That well-done League of Legends K-pop video has already inspired cosplay photos. Now, it has inspired a cosplay video.



What took so long, you wonder. The original video debuted back in November. Since then, a photographer known as Skulds has been working on his cosplay clip.

Cospalyer Aza Miyuko, formerly of Spiral Cats fame, is joined by fellow Korean cosplayers Gyeong, Jiyul, Aza and Ato.

According to this Ruliweb post (via tipster Sang), it took Skulds three months to finish the video, in between his regular fulltime job and learning how to use create 3D backgrounds for the first time.

Looks like it was a painstaking process to reproduce the original music video frame-by-frame.

