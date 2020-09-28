Launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 10, Yakuza: Like a Dragon isn’t coming to PlayStation 5 until March 2, 2021. The good news is PS4 players with the digital version of the game will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version when it drops.
DISCUSSION
Is it just me or does the idea of a future upgrade to a game you can get on last-gen hardware seem like it’s turning these console launches from a grand event into a fizzle? There just doesn’t seem to be enough of a jump forward in hardware to justify a buy if you can play the games now on an older platform without having to wait.