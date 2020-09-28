Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS5
Screenshot: Sega

Launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 10, Yakuza: Like a Dragon isn’t coming to PlayStation 5 until March 2, 2021. The good news is PS4 players with the digital version of the game will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version when it drops.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

Is it just me or does the idea of a future upgrade to a game you can get on last-gen hardware seem like it’s turning these console launches from a grand event into a fizzle? There just doesn’t seem to be enough of a jump forward in hardware to justify a buy if you can play the games now on an older platform without having to wait.