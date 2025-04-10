Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Last Of Us Complete Bundle Announced As Sony Figures Out New Way To Sell These Games Again

The new $100 bundle contains The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered

playstationThe Last of Us
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Last Of Us Complete Bundle Announced As Sony Figures Out New Way To Sell These Games Again
Screenshot: Naughty Dog / PlayStation

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Sony figuring out new ways to rerelease the Last Of Us games.”

On April 10, a few days before the premiere of HBO’s The Last Of Us season 2, Naughty Dog and Sony announced The Last of Us Complete. This is a new $100 bundle that combines the Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered into a singular package.

The digital version of this new bundle is available to buy and download now on PS5. Naughty Dog says a phyiscal version of the bundle, complete with a new sleek metal case and exclusive artwork, will be available to buy on July 11. You can pre-order this physical version starting today on the PlayStation Direct store. The physical version costs a bit more and is priced at $110.

PlayStation

It’s wild that we keep getting rereleases of these two games. I get that they are popular and each release likely sells well, but we are entering Skyrim levels of ridiculous with this new bundle. Here is every new version of The Last of Us and its sequel we’ve received since the first game launched in 2013.

  • The Last Of Us on PS3
  • The Last of Us Remastered on PS4
  • The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4
  • The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original game, on PS5/PC
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5/PC
  • The Last of Us Complete on PS5

Now the question is: what does this new bundle mean for the future of The Last of Us? Calling this “Complete” does seem to imply that Naughty Dog is done making new games in the franchise. And even Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann has stated that he thinks there will not be more games in the series, though he doesn’t rule it out completely, “if the stars align.” Perhaps we’ll get a game that isn’t part of the Joel and Ellie saga, but features new characters in the same universe?

Regardless, I fully expect at remastered remake of these rereleased games just in time for the PlayStation 6. Everyone dies. Everyone pays taxes. Every Last of Us game gets released forever. Some things you can’t escape.

