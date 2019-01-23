Last Oasis is an upcoming survival game where the world has stopped spinning, and everyone left alive has to “outrun the scorching sun in a massive Open World.”



It’s coming to Steam, of course, and the game’s trailer certainly ticks all the boxes for a game laser-targeted to the platform’s whims: it’s post-apocalyptic, there’s resource-gathering, there’s crafting, there’s loads of combat between bald men wearing rags:

And yet, I’m kinda into this. The wooden mechs look cool, and I love the premise, and how the game’s exploration and scavenging is tied into it:

After a cataclysmic event halted the Earth’s rotation, the planet was split into two extreme and deadly environments. Only a narrow band of space between the hot and cold halves of the planet has conditions that can support life. This band moves at the pace of the planet’s rotation around the Sun, and all life on Earth must migrate with it to survive.

You can sign up for a closed beta on the game’s Steam page.