The scene early on in Grand Theft Auto V where Lamar stands outside Franklin’s aunt’s house and has a moment has entered meme folklore, to the point where the actors responsible recently re-filmed the sequence as homage.



Advertisement

To recap, h ere’s the sequence as it first appeared in GTAV eight years ago:

And here’s the sequence as it exists in its most perfect form:

Now, as part of the game’s first new story missions in years, Franklin is back, alongside Dr. Dre and some updates to the radio stations as well. Also back, it seems, is Franklin’s old Buddy Lamar, who has not spent the intervening years working on his people skills.

It’s admirable that Lamar is able to maintain the beef for all these years, even if he’s had to shift his target from Franklin’s hair to...the fact Franklin is now rich? And has a family? He at least has a point this time: y ou do not ever want to fuck around and get pink eye.

We’ll have some impressions of the new missions—which include Dre’s first new music since 2015— later in the week. Here’s the story mission announcement if you missed it:

Rockstar Games just announced a new major content drop for Grand Theft Auto Online. The series of missions titled The Contract will feature Franklin, one of GTA V’s protagonists, and rapper Dr. Dre. In addition to Dr. Dre’s music, Rockstar promised sweeping updates to the game’s radio stations—including special guest hosts. The update will add new activities, weapons, and vehicles to the long running live-service title.