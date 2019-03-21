Ladykiller in a Bind creator Christine Love gives a talk at GDC about sex as a reward in games. “The problem with ‘the chase’ is that it’s one-sided,” Love explained to a room of Sexy Microtalks attendees. Love instead suggests making sex a crucial and indispensible aspect of gameplay, not just a reward. When sex is an end in itself, that opens opportunities for character development, both from the player character and their love interest, she says, adding that sometimes lots of sex scenes are just fun as hell.

