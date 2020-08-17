Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Kyoto Animation's Delayed Swimming Anime Will Be Out Next Year

Illustration for article titled Kyoto Animations Delayed Swimming Anime Will Be Out Next Year
Screenshot: Kyoto Animation

Free!, the popular swimming anime, was supposed to get a feature film this summer. In 2019, during the wake of the Kyoto Animation tragedy, it was announced that the feature anime would be delayed due to “various circumstances.” 

Now the movie has been dated for 2021, which is good news for fans of Free! The teaser below announces that this is a “completely new work.”

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics were scheduled this year, but have been pushed back to July 23 - August 3 of next year. Hopefully, things will be better and the Free! anime can premiere in Japan just as the games are getting underway.

No word yet on an international release. 

