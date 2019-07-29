Image: Kyoto Animation

This September, Kyoto Animation’s Violet Evergarden spin-off anime will be released as originally scheduled.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premiere for Violet Evergarden Side-Story: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll was scheduled for an August 3 premiere at Germany’s Animagic convention. According to the event’s organizers, the showing will commence as planned “at the express request of the studio.”

Kai-You adds that the movie will be released as planned in Japan this September. This comes as earlier this month, a fire was set at Kyoto Animation’s studio in Fushimi, claiming at least 35 lives.

Violet Evergarden was originally a light novel that debuted in 2015 and was published by Kyoto Animation. An anime series followed in 2018.

Violet Evergarden Side-Story: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll is a spin-off movie and starting September 6, it will play in theaters only for a three-week run in Japan. No word about an international release.

Another new Kyoto Animation movie, Violet Evergarden the Movie, was previously announced for a January 10 release in Japanese cinemas.