Last week, a fire set at Kyoto Animation left dozens injured and thirty-four people dead. There has been an outpouring of support from fans around the world. In Kyoto, some fans have been bringing flowers in memory of those who lost their lives and to pray for the injured.



Fans have been bringing flowers and drinks as offerings.

As previously reported, people around the world have been posting under the #PrayForKyoani hashtag.

A stand has also been set up a 100 meters away from the studio to received the flowers, with people lining up to pay their respects.

According to Asahi, Kyoto Animation CEO Hideaki Hatta said, “I think the people who live around here don’t want to see this building.” Hatta added that he wanted the studio to be torn down. “The thinking being that, if possible, I’d like to make a park with a monument.”

Sentai Works has set up a fundraiser for Kyoto Animation. You can donate here.