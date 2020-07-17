Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Kyoto Animation: Don't Visit The Location Of The 2019 Arson Tragedy

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:kyoto animation
kyoto animationanimejapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Kyoto Animation: Dont Visit The Location Of The 2019 Arson Tragedy
Screenshot: 毎日新聞
In July 2019, Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building was set ablaze, leaving 36 people dead. The studio has since been demolished. Today, Kyoto Animation issued a press release, asking fans not to visit the site.

“Any entry into the premises of Kyoto Animation 1st Studio is prohibited without permission,” reads the release. “Since the vicinity is a residential area, we ask for your cooperation in not disturbing the residents.”

In particular, the animation studio request that people refrain from the following:

Leaving flowers, food, flammable items, trash, etc.

Parking and stopping of cars and motorcycles

Stopping and sitting for prolonged periods of time (or in front of the site)

Shooting of videos and photos

Any other activities that violate daily manners.

Above is how the former studio looked like this spring. You can see the helicopter footage here.

It’s understandable that fans would want to pay their respects, but also that the residents would rather that the small neighborhood wasn’t subjected to a continuous flow of visitors.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

TVs_Frank

It feels weird that was only a year ago.