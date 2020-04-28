Today, demolition work on Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building was completed. Last year, a fire was set, killing 36 people and injured another 33. A decision will be made regarding the site after meeting with community locals and family members who lost loved ones.
Today, demolition work on Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building was completed. Last year, a fire was set, killing 36 people and injured another 33. A decision will be made regarding the site after meeting with community locals and family members who lost loved ones.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.