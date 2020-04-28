Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:kyoto animation
kyoto animationanimejapanmetapost
Screenshot: NHK

Today, demolition work on Kyoto Animation’s Studio 1 building was completed. Last year, a fire was set, killing 36 people and injured another 33. A decision will be made regarding the site after meeting with community locals and family members who lost loved ones.

Brian Ashcraft

