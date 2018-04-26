Today on Highlight Reel we have God of War brutality, Battlegrounds parking, Labo creations and much more!
- The Sims 4 - Sims can be a little messed up in the head! - metalmadaidan
- Madden 18 - Invisible Truck Glitch - Matthew Wilson
- Far Cry 5 - Speak of the devil - (direct file) Vincent Chang
- Dark Souls II - だめだ、パリダガ二刀流からの熔鉄二刀流がイケメン過ぎる #PS4share - kayusea
- Fortnite BR - 300 IQ impulse play - KehJay
- The Amazing Spiderman - Game.exe - (direct file) JLKANK
- Nintendo Labo - What monster hath I created #NintendoLabo - Secret_Tunnel
- Battlefield 1 - cleaning the roof - ghostygoo14
- Battlefield 1 - Squeaky toy Easter egg XBOX 1 - Taddghostal
- PUBG - Car in Building - Abram Wallace
- God of War - No gods, no gravity - Hank Huckabay
- God of War - its over - Mustafa Terzi
- God of War - great advice from the god of war - demarco62
- God of War - Kratos, not there - Charlesthemore
- Uncharted 4 (modded) - Nate in Crash Bandicoot Level - Thekempy
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!