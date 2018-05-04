It’s Kotaku XP, our weekly video discussion of hot Kotaku topics! This week we talk about “Fork Knife,” how to know you need a PlayStation 4 Pro, Red Dead Redemption 2's new trailer, a physics-based dating simulator, and the new Avengers film’s connections to God of War and My Hero Academia!

We tried a slightly different format this week. By “slightly” I mean “almost completely.” Gita and I present and discuss these stories together. Also, we discuss five topics for two minutes each, instead of 10 topics for 30 seconds each. Let us know what you think.

Also, let me know what you think of my 1996 Kentucky Derby T-shirt. The Kentucky Derby is tomorrow, so I wore my favorite Kentucky Derby T-shirt to the office today. I talk about it a little bit at some point in this week’s laid-back episode.

You could subscribe to our YouTube channel, by the way. All our videos are on there, just for you!