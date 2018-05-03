Almost everyone at Kotaku is playing God of War, and we cannot stop talking about it. Here’s what we’re saying.



Here’s something I need you to know about Jason Schreier. He will sometimes drop messages like this into slack with no provocation or follow up:

I have played three hours of God of War and it is fucking great. That is all. Jason Schreier

You know what’s signifigantly better than Far Cry 5? God of War. Jason Schreier

He offers no details. He sits directly to my left, so I get this taunting in real life, too. “Gita,” he’ll say to me, “God of War is excellent.” He wears me down until I buy these games just so I can know what the heck he’s talking about.

In the case of God of War, I’m so happy I did. This game really surprised me, and I haven’t been able to tear myself away from it. Almost everyone else who’s playing it on staff is having the same reaction. My own reaction to the game was pretty similar to Cecilia’s.

The first time I shoved my hand through a blue draugr’s skull and crushed its brain like a juicy apricot I literally screamed in shock, put the controller down and took a few deep breaths before yelling, “AGAIN!!!!!!” Cecilia D’Anastasio

Other staffers have all found their own things to be enthusiastic about. Especially Tim.

Even though our reactions have been largely positive, that hasn’t stopped us from poking fun at Kratos and his anger problems.

In talking to Heather, she’s said that there’s a lot of things about the game that frustrate her. She’s still taken the time to take a lot of amazing screenshots, though.

As for Kotaku boss Stephen Totilo, he managed to ruin the game for himself by accident:



Dumbest gaming move I’ve made in 2018: got stuck finding one of the runes for one of those Nornir chests, Googled very specifically for it and yet managed to click on a video that, in the process of revealing where the other rune is spoiled one of the coolest surprises in the game. And to think I’d avoided any spoilers for a full week after release. Whoops!

What moment was that, you ask? The one we had a spoiler chat about. Whoops indeed, Stephen.

As far as complaints, Cecilia has one, and I’m with her on that.

I fucking love God of War but if I encounter one more dungeon puzzle for which the solution is to fling my axe at the shiny thing, I quit video games. Cecilia D’anastasio

Best of luck to Cecilia in her impending exit from video games.

Update—3:27pm: Kotaku features editor and busy man Chris Kohler, who missed my cut off for stories, has this anecdote to add:

The moment I keep thinking about is when I first started doing sidequests. There’s a dialogue sequence where Atreus talks about all the people they’re helping, and Kratos tells him “we do not help people.” Atreus asks, basically, then why are we leaving the main quest line and doing sidequests? And Kratos says something like, “because the artifacts we find will improve our equipment.” They’re literally just doing a baked-in commentary on, if you will, ludonarrative dissonance, explaining why Kratos would even do a sidequest. It’s just this hilarious three-car pileup of story, gameplay, and fourth-wall breaking. Whoever put that in is very smart.

Thanks Kohler! And don’t think I’ll forget about this the next time I’m late on a draft.