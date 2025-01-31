Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 4 Awesome Games We’re Ready To Kick Back With

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows (Steam Deck OK)

Current goal: Vibe

Advertisement

No Man’s Sky just received yet another expansive update, this one following the “Worlds Part I” patch which improved clouds, added more realistic water physics, new creatures, wind simulation, and much more. While NMS has been steadily evolving since its initial lukewarm reception in 2016, Worlds Part II might be the game’s largest update yet. Just check out the extensive patch notes, which feel like they scroll on forever.

Read More: No Man’s Sky Kicks Off 2025 With Another Massive Update Including Billions Of New Solar Systems And Trillions Of New Planets

And while I’d hardly describe myself as a regular NMS player, I am always eager to jump into this colossal universe when new features are added. To be honest, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly calls to me in NMS. Sure, a good inventory management experience tickles my brain, but I also love the game’s chill-yet-curious science fiction narratives. And though I usually screw it up, I like basebuilding and settlement management. But perhaps most of all, the joy of existing in a digital place is worthwhile all on its own, especially when the game is as massive as NMS is. NMS provides a space like few other games out there, with freedom to travel in a way I fell in love with back when the game launched. Seeing a planet in the sky and just being able to go there never gets old—and now the game looks so much more lively thanks to the improved visuals and environmental features found in the recent update.

NMS has also been a somewhat comforting experience during this rather confusing and complicated moment in my life. I’m expected to receive some life-changing surgery in the very near future, and having a virtual space in which to chill allows my brain to just wander, contemplate my life, or simply empty itself out to take in the fantastical spaces of NMS and enjoy that basic fundamental joy of life: existing.

Also, while NMS has always been a pretty solid experience on Steam Deck, recent updates seem to have made it better. The framerate is way more stable than I remember it, and the game joyously pops to life on the OLED model’s screen. And since I’m looking at some more time spent held up in recovery soon, that’s a pretty sweet discovery to have made. — Claire Jackson