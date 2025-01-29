Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Dino Crisis 1 And 2 Get PC Ports As Fans Vote On Which Other Classic Games To Bring Back

GOG's Dreamlist is crowdsourcing which PC ports to deliver next

A woman in red hair prepares to fight lizards.
Image: Capcom

Dino Crisis games are the latest PlayStation 1-era classics to get ported to PC with new enhancements. It’s part of an ongoing trend of old games that only ever came to the platform in CD-ROM format getting the digital download treatment for modern gaming rigs, and storefront GOG is asking fans which ports they want to see next.

Out today, the dinosaur-hunting survival horror games can be bought separately for $10, or together as a bundle for $17. Dino Crisis 1 and 2 both follow special agent Regina as she investigates a scientific research facility with time-distorting effects that leads to clashes with prehistoric beasts. There was also a Dino Crisis spin-off and Dino Crisis 3 but we do not speak of those.

The full list of features for the new PC ports includes:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11

All 6 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese)

Original, Arrange, and Operation Wipe Out modes included

Improved DirectX game renderer

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing, and more)

Increased rendering resolution to ~4K (1920p) and color depth to 32-bit.

Improved geometry calculation, more stable transformation and texturing.

Improved alpha transparency

Improved game registry settings

Issue-free animation, video, and music playback

Issue-free saving (the game no longer corrupts save files after leaving dropped weapons)

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware, hotplugging and wireless mode

The original Dino Crisis games aren’t the only ones GOG has ported to PC in recent years, and the digital storefront operated alongside Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt Red is looking to make even more lost gems available to modern PC gaming fans. A new Dreamlist feature on the Steam competitor’s website lets users vote for which lost PC games they want to come back next, with GOG using that as a roadmap and leverage in its ongoing negotiations with the original IP holders.

Current frontrunners include the sci-fi sandbox game Freelancer, flashy spy FPS The Operative: No One Lives Forever, and the original PC version of Final Fantasy VII. The first was published by Microsoft and the third by Square Enix, which might make them tougher targets for a DRM-free re-release on GOG. Not as tough as cult-classic The Operative, however, which was made by Monolithic Production and published by the extinct Fox Interactive, and no one can agree who owns the rights—meaning it’s the least likely to come back. Either way, it’s great to see GOG still pushing forward with its game preservation mission to make these games accessible for current players and future generations.

.