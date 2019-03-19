To celebrate the company’s 50th birthday, Konami is releasing a set of bundles called the Anniversary Collections, which will round up a ton of games from Castlevania, Contra and the company’s arcade past.



The first pack is called Arcade Classics, and will be out on April 18 for $20. It’ll include stuff like Haunted Castle, Thunder Cross, Typhoon and TwinBee.



Coming in “Early Summer” will be the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, which will include eight titles, only four of which have been announced so far (see above).



The Contra Anniversary Collection will also be out “Early Summer”, and again includes eight games, with the four announced so far being Contra, Super Contra, Super C and Contra III.



All three bundles will be available digitally on Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

