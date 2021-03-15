Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Konami's Big-Headed Baseball Game Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Konami&#39;s Big-Headed Baseball Game Is Getting An Anime Adaptation
Image: Konami

You know Power Pros, right? That big-headed baseball game Konami makes that’s hugely popular in Japan. Well, it’s getting an anime. 

Set in high school, the anime follows students giving their all on the diamond. What’s interesting is that the anime, which will air online, will be animated by Clover Works, the studio behind Persona 5: The Animation, The Promised Neverland, and Darling in the Franxx.

Below are some sample illustrations to provide an idea of what to expect—namely, big-headed baseball in high school!

Image: Konami
Image: Konami
Image: Konami
Image: Konami
Image: Konami
Image: Konami
