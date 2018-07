Screenshot: Konami

In July 2017, Konami updated Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, making Ocelot playable. Now a year later, the game has been updated once again. This time, Quiet is playable.



It’s not possible to change the character’s outfit, and the character has no other head options.

The update also brings new items, such as sniper rifles, dark matter generators and energy walls. Moreover, Event FOBs now have a Hard difficulty setting.



I wonder what July 2019 will bring!