Despite losing licenses and pretty much everything else to EA over the last decade, Konami keeps plugging away with its Pro Evolution Soccer series, today showing the first footage from PES 2019.



I applaud the publisher’s continued push to show actual gameplay footage in its debut trailers. But also, getting David Beckham—who retired in 2013—in as one of the two faces of the game sure sends a message about this series being something that was once very cool and relevant...in the late 90s/early 2000s.

Despite FIFA’s cultural and commercial dominance, I felt PES 2018 was the better game on the pitch last year, though the continued improvements to FIFA’s singleplayer story mode were laying the groundwork for a serious challenge to that title. We’ll see in a few months if that trend is set to continue.