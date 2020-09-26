Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Konami Has An Esports School In Tokyo

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japankonamikotakueast
Illustration for article titled Konami Has An Esports School In Tokyo
Screenshot: Konami
Would you like to learn how to be an esports pro? Well, if you live in Japan, you can now pay Konami to teach you how!

The school offers lectures and hands-on learning with Pro Evo, eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami’s big-headed baseball game), Dota, and Fortnite. Students not only practice playing, but they also learn how to create their own content, learn about the business angles as well as how to plan their own gaming events, and even study English. The teachers are actual esports pros, so they should have helpful advice to pass on.

While there are part-time classes, students can also enroll for a year, five days a week.

This does not seem cheap. To give you an idea on pricing, for example, twice a week for coaching alone is 41,800 yen ($396), while a four-times-a-week business seminar is 79,200 yen ($750). Full-time students have morning sessions and afternoon ones, with class starting at 9:40 am and ending at 3:10 pm with an hour-plus break for lunch.

The first school year began this month at Konami’s Esports Ginza school in, wait for it, Ginza. The school’s students have already started class this September. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

