Komala Is Born Sleeping, Never Wakes Up And Then Dies Asleep

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Heatmor!



Komala Details

Type: Normal

Average Height: 1' 04"

Average Weight: 43.9 lbs.

First Added In Generation VII

I’m not a big fan of sleep. I do it, but I always fight it, especially when I don’t have a reason to go to bed at a decent time. I’ve always repeated the old phrase “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” whenever asked about my reluctance to sleep. However, for Komala, I’d adjust the phrase to “I’ll sleep until I’m dead.” That’s because Komala is born sleeping, lives its whole life asleep, and then dies without ever waking up. That’s dark shit. But it shouldn’t be too surprising, considering I told you in the headline what to expect.

Komala is a tiny, koala-like Pokemon whose entire life is one giant nap. According to multiple Pokedex entries, it’s born asleep and just... doesn’t wake up. When you see it moving or its face twitching, that’s just the result of it dreaming. While it sleeps it apparently is able to eat, go to the bathroom, and even battle. All the while it sleeps, blissfully unaware of the world around it.

I can’t help but think how odd that life must be. To never wake up. To be born in your dreams and to live your life entirely within your own mind. In a way, it would never know it existed at all. Can a being, trapped in its dreams since the moment it was created, ever know it was even alive? And how does a being like that comprehend its “world” and its life? These questions don’t have answers, or if they do, they are too sad to dwell on.

But also, like... how’s it fuck? Think about that! It can’t just sit around sleeping all day. It needs to breed. It needs to get down and get busy, otherwise, there won’t be many Komala’s sleepwalking around.

Random Facts

Komala sleeps with a log. If you take away its log it gets cranky. I knew some folks who had this same problem but with Garrus body pillows.

Get your Dropbear

According to some, if you take its saliva and eat it (gross) you’ll sleep better. I think there are at least five other Pokemon who can help you sleep and you don’t even have to drink their spit.

Best Comment From Last Week

Heatmor doesn’t know what they’re missing. -Remytron_Prime

Yeah, come on Heatmor. Be more adventurous.

