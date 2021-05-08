Koffing Spits Out Toxic Gas When It Gets Nervous

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Koffing!



Koffing Details

Type: Poison

Average Height: 2' 00"

Average Weight: 2.2 lbs.

First Added In Generation I

I had a friend, let’s call them... Alfred. They were nice, funny, and sometimes a bit of an asshole. In other words, a boring, average human being. But they did have one strange quirk. If you scared them or if they became overly nervous they would fart. It happened often enough that it was a thing and it was funny. At the time I had no idea that my friend “Alfred” was the human version of the Pokemon universe’s loveable, floating trash boy, Koffing.



Koffing is a gen 1 original. A bonafide classic. It’s also fellow Kotaku writer Ian Walker’s favorite Pokemon. He actually suggested Koffing for this week’s installment of Here’s Another Pokemon. He also asked me to “Pls be nice to [his] son.” So let’s start with the positives about this toxic ball of gas and poison! It has a great smile and has a great, fun design that is simple but instantly recognizable.

Alright, Ian don’t read the rest of this.

Screenshot : The Pokemon Company

According to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, Koffing loves trash. Specifically raw, rotting garbage. It hangs out in junkyards or near dumpsters. It feeds off the nasty fumes and stores them in its big, round body. These fumes allow it to float and it also shoots them out of its many holes. And like my friend, when Koffing gets agitated or nervous, it shoots out even more toxic gas than normal. If inhaled by people, this gas can cause teary eyes, coughing, and sniffles.

Not to be too mean to Ian’s boy, but Koffing is probably a piece of shit who supports global warming. All that delicious, nasty and awful pollution is like a giant candy store to Koffing. I mean, it shouldn’t shock you that Koffing is bad considering it literally has a skull and crossbones plastered on its belly. But I still love that smile. Enjoy the end of the world Koffing. You’ll probably enjoy it more than my farting friend “Alfred.”

Random Facts

According to some Pokedex entries

As you might expect, yes, Koffing smells like shit. That’s what happens when you consume toxic gases from junkyards.

Another Pokedex entry mentions that it can also explode at the “slightest stimulation.” Uh... maybe don’t catch this one, folks! (Sorry to Ian.)

Best Comment From Last Week

“Well ACKTCHUALLY, the terrifying flower only refers to Eternal Floette, a zombie resurrected by an ancient 10-foot-tall king who caused a major war to bring his Floette back to life. (Meowth, that’s right!) Regular Floettes carry regular flowers.”

Did I get this wrong? Nobody knows!

(I did. I’m sorry. But in my defense... I included a funny video. And really, that’s all that matters, if you think about it.)

.