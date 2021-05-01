Floette Carries A Terrifyingly Powerful Flower, Swings It Around Like An Idiot

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Floette!



Advertisement

Floette Details

Type: Fairy

Average Height: 0' 08"

Average Weight: 2.00 lbs.

First Added In Generation VI

Do you remember that wonderful Vine of the kid running around a pool with a knife? It shows a kid, happily running around a pool while his mom films him. Then she asks about the object in his hand. He replies, with a ton of enthusiasm “A knifeee!” Understandably the mom is shocked and because it was Vine, that’s all we got. A small glimpse into a moment that I’ll never forget.

Here, check it out.

Oh wow, remember how great Vine was? Anyway, that kid doesn’t really understand what he’s holding. Maybe he gets that it is sharp and a no-no object, but a knife is a weapon. It can be used to do incredibly cool, dangerous, and deadly things. Men and women have spent decades of their lives training with that object. And he’s just running around a pool with this potentially deadly and powerful weapon. Similarly, flower Pokemon Floette has a super-powerful flower that it just waves around like an idiot.

This information comes from various Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia. According to the experts who write these entries in-game, the flower you see Floette holding is filled with “terrifying power” AND “terrifying energy.” Yet Floette doesn’t care or possibly doesn’t even know about this power. I imagine that if this flower hits something hard enough or comes into contact with some specific chemical it’s like a nuclear bomb going off.

And a bunch of kids catch these things for fun. What a world!

Random Facts

I’ve quoted that knife vine more times than I’ll ever admit.

If you step on a bed of flowers, Floette will never forget that. And considering it has a powerful weaponized flower, that’s not an enemy you want.

And now a fact for you Pokemon nerds out there! Floette is the only Pokémon with a base stat total of 371. (I love you Pokemon nerds.)

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

“Trash wins because no matter how much of it you clean up there will always be more.” -A Drop of Hell, A Touch of Strange

Trash, like the mail, never stops.

.