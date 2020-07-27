Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Image: Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo is finally talking about a western release for Persona 5 Scramble. The company’s most recent fiscal report mentions that a localized version of the “musou” game is being planned for the United States and Europe. No further details were provided.

