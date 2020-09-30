Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kirby Is Now Selling Hamburgers In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Kirby Is Now Selling Hamburgers In Japan
Image: Mos Burger
Since Kirby sucks up anything imaginable, it was only a matter of time before the character began selling hamburgers. That time has come.

Mos Burger, the wonderful Japanese fast-food chain, has released burgers in Kirby paper packaging. The burgers themselves are Mos Burger’s typical meals—which are delicious and wonderful in their own right.

But check out how the Kirby branding just makes the food simply adorable.

Included in the kiddy meal, Mos is also offering Kirby-themed goodies, including a ballpoint pen, a mini pouch, and a small hand towel.

Everything is better when it’s covered in Kirby. Everything.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

