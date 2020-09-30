Kirby Is Now Selling Hamburgers In Japan

Since Kirby sucks up anything imaginable, it was only a matter of time before the character began selling hamburgers. That time has come.
Mos Burger, the wonderful Japanese fast-food chain, has released burgers in Kirby paper packaging. The burgers themselves are Mos Burger’s typical meals—which are delicious and wonderful in their own right.
But check out how the Kirby branding just makes the food simply adorable.
Included in the kiddy meal, Mos is also offering Kirby-themed goodies, including a ballpoint pen, a mini pouch, and a small hand towel.
Everything is better when it’s covered in Kirby. Everything.
