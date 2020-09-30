Kirby Is Now Selling Hamburgers In Japan

Image : Mos Burger

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Since Kirby sucks up anything imaginable, it was only a matter of time before the character began selling hamburgers. That time has come.



Advertisement

Mos Burger, the wonderful Japanese fast-food chain, has released burgers in Kirby paper packaging. The burgers themselves are Mos Burger’s typical meals—which are delicious and wonderful in their own right.

But check out how the Kirby branding just makes the food simply adorable.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission LG 75-Inch 8K TV Buy for $2150 from BuyDig Use the promo code ASL250

Advertisement

Advertisement

Included in the kiddy meal, Mos is also offering Kirby-themed goodies, including a ballpoint pen, a mini pouch, and a small hand towel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everything is better when it’s covered in Kirby. Everything.