The much-anticipated Kingdom Hearts III comes out on January 29, and if you plan to play it, I sure hope you have a home internet connection. Because the epilogue will be added via patch the next day.



On Twitter this morning, publisher Square Enix laid out the update schedule for Kingdom Hearts III’s launch week, and it includes an epilogue on Wednesday, January 30 as well as a “secret movie” on Thursday, January 31. The publisher also said it plans to patch in a recap of previous Kingdom Hearts games on launch day.

Here’s what Square said (reformatted for your convenience):

Kingdom Hearts III free game update release schedule Tuesday, January 29: Update 1.01 (several data fixes) Memory Archive (videos) *The Memory Archive option will be added to the game’s title menu and can be viewed at any time. *The Memory Archive is a digest of the Kingdom Hearts story in the series up to this point. Wednesday, January 30: Epilogue (video) *Players will need to have completed Kingdom Hearts III and seen the ending to view this video. Thursday, January 31: Secret (video) *Players will need to have completed Kingdom Hearts III and seen the ending, as well as fulfilled certain criteria during play to view this video. *The criteria vary depending on the difficulty level selected. *The epilogue and secret movie are video content that will enhance player’s enjoyment of the world of Kingdom Hearts. *These pieces of downloadable content are additional elements for Kingdom Hearts III *The main game allows players to proceed to and view the ending without the need for an internet connection.

It’s a bummer for people who don’t have a good internet connection and finish Kingdom Hearts III only to find that they don’t understand the story. But they can take comfort in the fact that those people who do see the secret stuff will also finish Kingdom Hearts III only to find that they don’t understand the story.