Kingdom Hearts Fans Are Feasting On Crumbs After Disney Referenced The Series In A Small Way

It’s been about three years since we got any real update on Kingdom Hearts IV, the next game in Disney and Square Enix’s long-running series of crossover RPGs. As a result, when Disney acknowledges the series, even in small ways, it can feel significant, like a reminder that the game is still coming and in active development over at Square. That’s why Kingdom Hearts fans are having a moment over a 10-hour-long lo-fi music video Disney uploaded to its YouTube channel.

2025 is the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie. If you’ve never seen it, the movie is an excellent father-son romp starring Goofy and his son Max, and it also has some incredible musical bangers. Though the movie wasn’t a huge success at the box office, it managed to gain a cult following after it was released on VHS. To celebrate the anniversary, Disney has released a documentary on the making of the movie, Not Just A Goof, on Disney+, and also put out a lo-fi ambiance video of Max studying that you can listen to while you study or work. I’ve got it open in my browser now, and maybe there is something to these videos. This is a vibe.

While the comments are turned off on the video itself, if you look around social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), you’ll find eagle-eyed Kingdom Hearts fans yapping about a few things on and around Max’s desk. The mug full of pencils has two stickers on it that appear to be the sea-salt ice cream and paopu fruit, two pieces of iconography from the Kingdom Hearts series. On the wall next to it, there appears to be an image of Twilight Town, a major location in the RPGs. While Goofy has been a mainstay in the Kingdom Hearts series for over 20 years, Max has never made an appearance in the games after all this time. Does he not exist in the Kingdom Hearts universe? Goofy’s never mentioned him, at least. But either way, it looks like he’s a fan of his dad’s multiverse adventures.

Whatever the case, Kingdom Hearts fans are wondering if this is just a cute nod to the series or if it could be a sign that Max will finally make his debut in the series in Kingdom Hearts IV. Could it also mean that Kingdom Hearts news could be imminent?

If you’ve never played Kingdom Hearts, almost all of the games are finally on Steam if you want to see what all the fuss is about. For more on that, check out our ranking of every game in the series.

