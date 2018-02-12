Kingdome Come: Deliverance, a historical RPG that has had folks excited for a long time now, is finally out this week. And when it hits, anyone picking it up will have one hell of a download waiting for them.



The PS4 and Xbox One versions will both have day-one updates clocking in at over 20GB. According to developers Warhorse, the reason for the hefty download is:

The production realities of console game development mean that ‘release’ version has to be submitted some three months before the actual release date. We could have used these three months to get some rest, or we could use it to create some additional content and sell it to you as DLC, but we went back to the version-to-be-released and worked on it and tweaked it and polished it and the results are obvious: quests are more balanced, RPG progression is smoother, the game runs faster and is very stable; every facet of the game got some polish.

The drawback of course is that most of the data in the old build were replaced and have to be downloaded as a patch. At a hefty size, it’s going to take some time and it’s a shame. Still, we strongly believe that after a four year wait, it will pay off to wait a little bit longer while the Day 1 patch is downloading. Trust me, it will deliver the awesome experience YOU deserve!

Makes sense. Though it definitely sucks for anyone on a capped internet plan.

As for the PC version, it might have something similar depending on when you install the game, but you could also get lucky and just download the updated version of the game if you’re getting it after release.

Advertisement

Over four years after it’s announcement, Kingdom Come is out on February 13.