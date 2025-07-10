New King Of The Hill Season 14 Trailer Has Us Excited For Hank's Return

The return of the king is almost here. The 14th season of the animated hit show King of the Hill returns next month. And ahead of that, Hulu has released an official trailer, finally giving us an in-depth look at the returning show.

Firefight’s Back In Halo! What Is Firefight? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Firefight’s Back In Halo! What Is Firefight?

One of the best moments in the new trailer comes early on when Hank walks out to the famous alley with a beer in his hand, ready to get back to standing, drinking and going “...yuppp.” But as he’s en route, a noticeably older Boomhauer sees him and gives him a big hug. Hank accepts it in the most Hank way possible. Folks, we are so back.

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer, which includes jokes about vegans, gender neutral bathrooms, Uber drivers, Zoom meetings, and soccer becoming more popular in the United States.

King of the Hill - Official Season 14 Trailer (2025) Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon

I hope that the show is able to balance Hank’s grumpiness with his kindness. I don’t want Hank shitting on trans people, I just want him confused and frustrated that things keep changing while all he wants to do is grill up some burgers and enjoy retirement.

Advertisement

Anyway, here’s Hulu’s official description of the new season of the returning animated sitcom:

After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane.



Advertisement

King of the Hill Season 14 premieres on Monday, August 4, on Hulu and Disney+. The show has seemingly already received an order for Season 15, too. So we’ll be getting a lot more Hank Hill and co. in the foreseeable future. I’m okay with that.

.

