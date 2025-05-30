New King Of The Hill Intro Implies A Lot Has Changed In Season 14

King of the Hill is back. The popular animated sitcom from Mike Judge is returning for a 14th season on Hulu. But, as shown in the show’s new intro sequence, a lot has changed in Arlen, Texas.

The original King of the Hill ran on Fox from 1997 to 2009. In that time, it produced 13 seasons and over 250 episodes. The first talks of reviving the grounded adult animated sitcom started back in 2017, before Disney had bought 2oth Century Fox. Now, nearly a decade after we first heard about a possible King of the Hill revival and over 15 years after the show ended, Hank Hill and his family and friends will be returning to TV with 10 new episodes in August.

On May 30, Hulu released the new intro sequence for the show’s 14th season. While it features the same music and uses the same time-lapse format as seen in the OG show’s opening, this new sequence implies a lot has happened over the last 15 years.

There are a lot of little details to spot in the intro, including Bill potentially getting COVID-19, Dale running for mayor, and someone moving into Hank’s home for a few years while he and the family are away.

And here’s Hulu’s official description of the returning show and its 14th season:

“After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

King of the Hill’s 14th season arrives on Hulu on August 4.